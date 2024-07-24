Stateside Podcast: Topline items in the new state budget

State lawmakers pulled an all-nighter on Wednesday to create a proposal for the fiscal year 2024-25 budget. The record-breaking $82.5 billion package includes more than $100 million in "community enhancement grants" for cities across Michigan.

Elena Durnbaugh, a reporter for Gongwer, said one of topline items that stood out was the teacher retirement portion of the school aid fund budget. Governor Whitmer's original proposal included $600 million in funding for universal pre-K education. Instead, the draft budget proposed changes to how much individual teachers will put into their retirement plans, freeing up money to fund the K-12 system. Additionally, for the first time in over a decade, there was no increase to the state's per-pupil education funding.

"Some of the schools were advocating for the bills that were passed today on top of the budget bills, but then they found out there was actually no foundational allowance whatsoever... and so now, everybody's mad," Sarah Lightner, Minority Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, said.

The $140 million dollars in "community enhancement grants" will go towards things like the Detroit Zoo and Potter Park Zoo, a boxing facility in Detroit, infrastructural improvements for Detroit-based radio station WDET, along with other projects across the state.

"I would imagine that the executive office is content with where the budget landed" Durnbaugh said.

Governor Whitmer office is expected to sign the proposal in time for the end of this fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Read more about the state budget below:

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

