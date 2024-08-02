© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Detroit’s Olympic Dreams Collide with Civil Rights Movement

By Zena Issa,
Ronia Cabansag
Published August 2, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Protesters crowded the streets of Detroit during an event to promote the city's Olympic bid. "Detroit's Olympic Uprising" will air on FOX 2 News on Saturday, August 3, at 2 p.m.
Jermaine Tripp
/
Courtesy of Aaron Schillinger
Protesters crowded the streets of Detroit during an event to promote the city's Olympic bid. "Detroit's Olympic Uprising" will air on FOX 2 News on Saturday, August 3, at 2 p.m.

Detroit's Olympic Uprising, a new documentary from Detroit filmmaker Aaron Schillinger, chronicles Detroit's attempts to host the Olympics.

One of the city's Olympic bids unfolded right in 1963 - right alongside the Civil Rights Movement.  While one group saw an opportunity to brandish the city's glory, another feared an oversight of racial oppression and unrest. The film documents what happened when the two groups collided.

Detroit's Olympic Uprising will air on FOX 2 News on Saturday, August 3, at 2 p.m. Hear April Baer's conversation with Schillinger and two University of Michigan professors who offered their expertise for the film on the Stateside Podcast.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Aaron Schillinger, Detroit filmmaker
  • Stefan Szymanski, Professor of Sport Management at the University of Michigan
  • Silke-Maria Weineck, Professor of German Studies and Comparative Literature at the University of Michigan

Zena Issa
Zena is a senior at the University of Michigan with aspirations of becoming a broadcast journalist. She is interning in the Michigan Public newsroom.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
