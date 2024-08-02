Stateside Podcast: Detroit’s Olympic Dreams Collide with Civil Rights Movement

Detroit's Olympic Uprising, a new documentary from Detroit filmmaker Aaron Schillinger, chronicles Detroit's attempts to host the Olympics.

One of the city's Olympic bids unfolded right in 1963 - right alongside the Civil Rights Movement. While one group saw an opportunity to brandish the city's glory, another feared an oversight of racial oppression and unrest. The film documents what happened when the two groups collided.

Detroit's Olympic Uprising will air on FOX 2 News on Saturday, August 3, at 2 p.m. Hear April Baer's conversation with Schillinger and two University of Michigan professors who offered their expertise for the film on the Stateside Podcast.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Aaron Schillinger, Detroit filmmaker

Stefan Szymanski, Professor of Sport Management at the University of Michigan

Silke-Maria Weineck, Professor of German Studies and Comparative Literature at the University of Michigan

