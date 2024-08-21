© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Rewa Zeinati leans into "Difficult"

By April Baer,
Yesenia Zamora
Published August 21, 2024 at 9:57 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Award-winning poet Rewa Zeinati, and her chapbook of poetry, Difficult
Award-winning poet Rewa Zeinati, and her chapbook of poetry, Difficult

Award-winning poet and writer, Rewa Zeinati, recently released her second chapbook of poetry, Difficult. Zeinati explores the question of inherited trauma, and how individuals are able to liberate themselves from the choices made on their behalf. Difficult takes a deep dive into the topics of marriage, the female body, and the countries she leaves and returns to.

As a naturalized U.S. citizen with Lebanese and Palestinian roots, Zeinati uses poetry to create a space where an individual is able to question and answer themselves. Poetry provides the ability to try and understand the experiences that we’re having without the restrictions of having all the answers.

“We do away with the rigidity, of the way that we perceive things in poetry. And that’s why I write, put those questions out there, and maybe I don’t have the answer right now, and I’ll kind of figure it out.”

Hear the full conversation with Rewa Zeinati on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rewa Zeinati, award-winning poet and writer
Tags
Stateside WritersauthorpoetrybookwomentraumamarriageCapitalism
Stay Connected
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public’s Stateside talk show.
See stories by April Baer
Yesenia Zamora
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
See stories by Yesenia Zamora
Latest Episodes