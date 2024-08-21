Stateside Podcast: Rewa Zeinati leans into "Difficult"

Award-winning poet and writer, Rewa Zeinati, recently released her second chapbook of poetry, Difficult. Zeinati explores the question of inherited trauma, and how individuals are able to liberate themselves from the choices made on their behalf. Difficult takes a deep dive into the topics of marriage, the female body, and the countries she leaves and returns to.

As a naturalized U.S. citizen with Lebanese and Palestinian roots, Zeinati uses poetry to create a space where an individual is able to question and answer themselves. Poetry provides the ability to try and understand the experiences that we’re having without the restrictions of having all the answers.

“We do away with the rigidity, of the way that we perceive things in poetry. And that’s why I write, put those questions out there, and maybe I don’t have the answer right now, and I’ll kind of figure it out.”

