© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Quelling your election year anxieties

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Ronia Cabansag
Published August 27, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ronia Cabansag

Psychiatrist Dr. Arash Javanbakht is the author of "Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety." Javanbakht shared his strategies for making it through election year relatively anxiety-free.

"For example, one antidote is to know that it is impossible that half of Americans are stupid, and the other half are the only smart people," Javanbakht said. "Because each side is made to believe that at this point. "

Hear the full conversation on today's podcast.

GUEST:
Dr. Arash Javanbakht, psychiatrist; director of the Stress, Trauma, and Anxiety Research Clinic (STARC); associate professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside electionanxietyfearstress
Stay Connected
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
Latest Episodes