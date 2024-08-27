Stateside Podcast: Quelling your election year anxieties

Psychiatrist Dr. Arash Javanbakht is the author of "Afraid: Understanding the Purpose of Fear and Harnessing the Power of Anxiety." Javanbakht shared his strategies for making it through election year relatively anxiety-free.

"For example, one antidote is to know that it is impossible that half of Americans are stupid, and the other half are the only smart people," Javanbakht said. "Because each side is made to believe that at this point. "

Hear the full conversation on today's podcast.

Dr. Arash Javanbakht, psychiatrist; director of the Stress, Trauma, and Anxiety Research Clinic (STARC); associate professor of psychiatry at Wayne State University

