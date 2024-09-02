© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Will restricting short-term rental homes help Michigan's housing affordability crisis?

By Zena Issa,
Laura Weber Davis
Published September 2, 2024 at 1:18 PM EDT
A neighborhood in Detroit
Jodi Westrick
/
Michigan Radio
Houses in a Detroit neighborhood.

Many Michigan communities are grappling with the challenge of maintaining affordable housing. Among the strategies being explored is the restriction of short-term rentals like Airbnb, which some cities believe could help address housing shortages. However, Michigan economist Betsy Stevenson argues that these restrictions may not be the solution.

Betsy Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and former Chief Economist for the U.S. Department of Labor, joined the Stateside podcast to discuss her views on housing policy. She critiques the idea that banning short-term rentals will solve the housing crisis and offers alternative policy suggestions to improve housing affordability.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Betsy Stevenson, Professor of Public Policy and Economics at the University of Michigan's Ford School of Public Policy and former Chief Economist for the U.S. Department of Labor
Zena Issa
Zena is a senior at the University of Michigan with aspirations of becoming a broadcast journalist. She is interning in the Michigan Public newsroom.
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
