Stateside Podcast: Will restricting short-term rental homes help Michigan's housing affordability crisis?

Many Michigan communities are grappling with the challenge of maintaining affordable housing. Among the strategies being explored is the restriction of short-term rentals like Airbnb, which some cities believe could help address housing shortages. However, Michigan economist Betsy Stevenson argues that these restrictions may not be the solution.

Betsy Stevenson, a professor of public policy and economics at the University of Michigan and former Chief Economist for the U.S. Department of Labor, joined the Stateside podcast to discuss her views on housing policy. She critiques the idea that banning short-term rentals will solve the housing crisis and offers alternative policy suggestions to improve housing affordability.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE: