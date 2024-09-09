Stateside Podcast: Parents, guns, and school shootings

When Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald leveled involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a teen who killed four classmates and injured seven other people at Oxford High School, many believed she wouldn’t get a conviction.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Today, James and Jennifer Crumbley are in prison, and another prosecutor in Barrow County, Georgia, is attempting a similar approach against the father of the 14-year-old accused of killing four people this week at Apalachee high school. Colin Gray, 54, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children. His son, who is 14, faces four felony counts of murder.

McDonald joined Stateside to talk about what challenges Barrow County prosecutors might face in the case against Colin Gray, some of the similarities in the two cases, and the widening scope of precedent around parents and gun crimes.

Looking for more conversations from Stateside? Right this way.

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work.

Music in this episode by Blue Dot Sessions.

