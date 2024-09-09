© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Parents, guns, and school shootings

By April Van Buren,
April Baer
Published September 9, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald was the first prosecuting attorney to successfully charge parents of a mass shooter with manslaughter charges. Now, the prosecutor for Barrow County, where four people were killed at Apalachee High School by a 14-year-old student last week, is looking to charge the boy's father with both second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and cruelty to children.

When Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald leveled involuntary manslaughter charges against the parents of a teen who killed four classmates and injured seven other people at Oxford High School, many believed she wouldn’t get a conviction.

Today, James and Jennifer Crumbley are in prison, and another prosecutor in Barrow County, Georgia, is attempting a similar approach against the father of the 14-year-old accused of killing four people this week at Apalachee high school. Colin Gray, 54, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter and eight counts of cruelty to children. His son, who is 14, faces four felony counts of murder.

McDonald joined Stateside to talk about what challenges Barrow County prosecutors might face in the case against Colin Gray, some of the similarities in the two cases, and the widening scope of precedent around parents and gun crimes.

April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for <i>Stateside</i>. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public’s Stateside talk show.
