Stateside Podcast: What's inside Phranc's "Butch Closet"

It takes a special kind of person to get up on stage and introduce yourself as the "All-American Jewish lesbian folk singer," but that's just what Phranc has been doing for almost 40 years.

"It's the greatest icebreaker of all time... it lets people know that I don't take myself so seriously" Phranc said.

The folk singer and artist is on campus at the University of Michigan's Institute for the Humanities this fall. She's part of an exhibit called Gender Euphoria, which focuses on the experiences of queer artists and art-making.

Phranc told us her sculptural exhibit on display now, called "The Butch Closet," touches on her lifetime of exploring her gender and sexuality. She said the closet isn't just about oppression—it's also about how you express your authentic self.

In her conversations with students this fall, she said she hopes to impart to them that, "It's never to late to come out and be who you are."

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

