Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Flint bookseller on surviving as an indie bookstore

By April Van Buren,
Ronia Cabansag
Published September 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
An audience gathers at Comma Bookstore in Flint for a Michigan Public book club event. At the front of the room are Michigan Public reporter Beenish Ahmed and Kelsey Ronan, author of "Chevy in the Hole"
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Public
Comma Bookstore and Social Hub has hosted many community events since its opening in 2020, including a Michigan Public Reads book club with author Kelsey Ronan, pictured here.

The health of a local, independent bookstore is often integral to character and vibrancy of a community. In Flint, Michigan, Comma Bookstore & Social Hub has offered a center for community connection since 2020.

The Black and woman-led space has garnered national attention. Comma Bookstore was visited by Vice President Kamala Harris during Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign, and the shop's owner, Egypt Otis, was invited as a guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Otis entered the industry in a nontraditional way, having come from an organizing and social justice background.

"As a Black woman, and living in Flint, Michigan, I just didn't understand how we just didn't have a Black bookstore," Otis said. "I believe black bookstores are really special in that they are very centered and grounded and representation. And I just wasn't seeing that in my community."

Now, four years later, Otis is turning to the same community that helped her open Comma to keep the indie bookstore alive. She recently launched a GoFundMe to raise funds needed to keep Comma going.

"It's not a lucrative business. I do it because I love my community, because I believe in the preservation of heritage and our culture. And I cannot allow for this business to go under."

Hear Otis's full conversation with April Baer above.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Egypt Otis, owner of Comma Bookstore & Social Hub in Flint
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for <i>Stateside</i>. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
