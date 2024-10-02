Stateside Podcast: The cost of DTE

When it comes to the utilities that provide Michiganders with electricity and natural gas, our choices are slim to none.

In Southeast Michigan, power is supplied to by DTE, formerly Detroit Edison. And the for-profit company wants to increase rates yet again.

An independent audit of DTE released yesterday revealed there is lots room for improvement.

If you’ve ever wondered where all your utility bill goes, the Detroit Free Press spent two weeks deciphering the DTE numbers.

GUEST:

Khalil AlHajal, Deputy Opinion Page Editor, Detroit Free Press