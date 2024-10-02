© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The cost of DTE

By Laura Weber Davis
Published September 30, 2024 at 8:18 AM EDT
RiverRouge-rdcd.jpg
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
The closed DTE Energy River Rouge Power Station. It is one of 13 coal ash dump sites environmental groups ranked in Michigan.

When it comes to the utilities that provide Michiganders with electricity and natural gas, our choices are slim to none. 

In Southeast Michigan, power is supplied to by DTE, formerly Detroit Edison. And the for-profit company wants to increase rates yet again.

An independent audit of DTE released yesterday revealed there is lots room for improvement.

If you’ve ever wondered where all your utility bill goes, the Detroit Free Press spent two weeks deciphering the DTE numbers.

GUEST:

Khalil AlHajal, Deputy Opinion Page Editor, Detroit Free Press

Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
