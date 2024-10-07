© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Michigan's revolutionary women musicians

By Ronia Cabansag
Published October 7, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Courtesy of NPR Music

How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music draws on over 50 years of the network's conversation with and about women musicians that have shaped the industry. The book was largely inspired by Turning the Tables, a series co-founded by music critic Ann Powers.

She and Alison Fensterstock, editor of the new book, joined Stateside to chat about some of the Michigan musicians that have made their mark. Fensterstock's book tour will make a stop at Source Booksellers in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Ann Powers, music critic and correspondent for NPR, co-founder of NPR's Turning the Tables
  • Alison Fensterstock, contributor to NPR's Turning the Tables; editor of How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Stateside NPRbooksMadonnaAretha Franklin
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies &amp; Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
See stories by Ronia Cabansag
