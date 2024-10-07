Stateside Podcast: Michigan's revolutionary women musicians

How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music draws on over 50 years of the network's conversation with and about women musicians that have shaped the industry. The book was largely inspired by Turning the Tables, a series co-founded by music critic Ann Powers.

She and Alison Fensterstock, editor of the new book, joined Stateside to chat about some of the Michigan musicians that have made their mark. Fensterstock's book tour will make a stop at Source Booksellers in Detroit on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Ann Powers , music critic and correspondent for NPR, co-founder of NPR's Turning the Tables

Alison Fensterstock, contributor to NPR's Turning the Tables; editor of How Women Made Music: A Revolutionary History from NPR Music

