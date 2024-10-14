© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How artist Hadassah GreenSky honors her culture in Detroit

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Mercedes Mejia
Published October 14, 2024 at 6:01 AM EDT
Artist Hadassah GreenSky in front of green foliage in a black outfit with long, white earrings and a matching, short necklace.
Hadassah GreenSky
/
Michigan Public
Photo of multi-faceted artist Hadassah GreenSky.

Hadassah GreenSky is an artist, activist, and model. She is also the organizer of the Vibes with the Tribes, an annual Native American and cultural festival held in Detroit since 2020.

You may know her from a viral photo of her and a few fellow dancers in front of the former Christopher Columbus statue in Detroit.

Another one of her projects is a documentary, referred to as The Red Ghetto, which documents the lives of Native American families living in the Cass Corridor. According to GreenSky, those who lived in Detroit all had stories of relatives living in the Cass Corridor.

"I think I heard an auntie once say there was over 120 different nations once represented in the city of Detroit, and there's still remnants of that," said GreenSky. "But, there's no, like, historical documents that talk about this. It's all just stories that all of us have."

Recently, GreenSky has also been vocal about water rights. This year, they organized a Prayer Walk for the Water on Indigenous Peoples Day in commemoration of Grandma Josephine Mandamin, who, as an elder, walked around all of the Great Lakes, several times.

Hear the full conversation on today's podcast.

GUEST:
Hadassah GreenSky, musician, activist, community organizer, curator, cultural worker, indigenous futurist working as a visual and music artist, dancer, bead artist, seamstress, graphic designer, photographer, videographer and model

Stateside ArtartsbeadsNative Americannative americansnative american tribesnative american landIndigenous Peoples DayDetroitartistwater heritagewater resources
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of Stateside.
