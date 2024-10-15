Stateside Podcast: Anishinaabe artist's basketry fuses tradition and art

"If you walk into our exhibition, you'll be welcomed by us. A welcome mat that I made and it has a little message on the floor that reflects with some light and it says, You are our native land."

Last month, the University of Michigan’s Stamps School of Art and Design released a new exhibition featuring art by mother and daughter duo, Kelly Church and Cherish Parrish. The exhibition titled In Our Words, An Intergenerational Dialogue examines how two contemporary Indigenous artists have continued to bring awareness to the traditional Anishinaabe practice of black ash basket making, while also showing the importance of community.

In addition to being an Ottawa/Pottawatomi black ash basket maker, Kelly Church is also a fiber artist, educator, activist, and cultural helper. Additionally, she is a member of the Gun Lake Band in Michigan and is a Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Ojibwe descendent.

