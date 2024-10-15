© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Anishinaabe artist's basketry fuses tradition and art

By April Baer,
Yesenia Zamora
Published October 15, 2024 at 5:06 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Welcome Mat piece by Kelly Church
Matthew Stephens/Matthew Stephens, Michigan Photo
Welcome Mat piece by Kelly Church

"If you walk into our exhibition, you'll be welcomed by us. A welcome mat that I made and it has a little message on the floor that reflects with some light and it says, You are our native land."

Last month, the University of Michigan’s Stamps School of Art and Design released a new exhibition featuring art by mother and daughter duo, Kelly Church and Cherish Parrish. The exhibition titled In Our Words, An Intergenerational Dialogue examines how two contemporary Indigenous artists have continued to bring awareness to the traditional Anishinaabe practice of black ash basket making, while also showing the importance of community.

In addition to being an Ottawa/Pottawatomi black ash basket maker, Kelly Church is also a fiber artist, educator, activist, and cultural helper. Additionally, she is a member of the Gun Lake Band in Michigan and is a Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Ojibwe descendent.

Hear the full conversation on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Kelly Church, Michigan Anishinaabe artist
Tags
Stateside University of Michiganstampsart exhibitArtNative American
Stay Connected
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public’s Stateside talk show.
See stories by April Baer
Yesenia Zamora
Yesenia Zamora-Cardoso is a production assistant for Stateside.
See stories by Yesenia Zamora
Latest Episodes