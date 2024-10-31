© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Election administration through clerks' eyes

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Ronia Cabansag
Published October 31, 2024 at 5:40 PM EDT
Ronia Cabansag
/
Michigan Public

As voting continues in cities, townships, and counties all across the country, candidates are competing for votes, even as hundreds of thousands have already cast ballots. This means some new workflows for county clerks.

We’ve been checking in with some clerks this week, ahead of Election Day on November 5 — like Washtenaw County Clerk Lawrence Kestenbaum and Macomb County Clerk Tony Forlini.

While some, like Warren City Clerk Sonja Buffa, have opted to not preprocess ballots, many others have taken advantage of the option to begin that work eight days before Election Day. Kestenbaum said it allows counties to get some of the paperwork done and start verifying signatures on ballots. However, this doesn't mean that the counties can start tabulating results eight days early — they still need to wait to actually count the ballots.

Hear Lawrence Kestenbaum's and Tony Forlini's full conversations with April Baer on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lawrence Kestenbaum, Washtenaw County Clerk
  • Tony Forlini, Macomb County Clerk
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
Ronia Cabansag
Ronia Cabansag is a producer for Stateside. She comes to Michigan Public from Eastern Michigan University, where she earned a BS in Media Studies & Journalism and English Linguistics with a minor in Computer Science.
