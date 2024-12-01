Stateside Podcast: Michigan’s deer hunting is up

We’ve been talking for years about a growing problem: MIchigan’s climbing population of deer, and a decrease in the number of active hunters. But this year the Department of Natural Resources reports more hunters heading out to deer blinds, and more licenses awarded for the harvest of deer.

Today, we talk with one hunter who never misses the opening of the season. Jenny Reinoehl lives in Norton Shores, and has been hunting since she was 12 years old.

“I do feel like there are more women hunting,” Reinoehl said, “and I think that's really awesome, especially as a mother of girls.”

This season Jenny harvested a 9-point buck. She told us about the quiet time she savors: hours in the woods, patiently waiting for the right moment.

“I love just being outside,” Reinoehl said. “It was raining and kind of cold, and I had my heater on in my blind, and I was just sitting there and it was so relaxing.”

Also today, we’re checking in on some of the factors affecting Michigan’s herds. Chad Stewart is the Deer Management Specialist at the state Department of Natural Resources. He explains how deer are experiencing some of the worst outbreaks in twelve years of Epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD), a viral disease causing die offs.

In addition, Michigan has some new rules for the season. While firearm deer season closed November 30th, archery hunting continues til January 1st, with some different rules Stewart explains for the Upper and Lower Peninsulas.

