Stateside Podcast: Building Black futures in Detroit

Detroit has undergone significant changes in the past decade, and with the election of a new mayor on the horizon, what's ahead for the city? One notable non-profit organization has announced plans to support the future of Black communities through an innovative grant program. Lauren Hood, founder of the Institute for AfroUrbanism, spoke with Stateside host April Baer about the new Corps D’Afrique Fellowship Program. This fellowship will provide grants aimed at funding research focused on enhancing the future prospects for Black individuals and communities.

Hood explained that the foundation was established to give Black communities in Detroit the resources and funding needed to thrive. However, she noticed that the quality of life for many residents was not improving. This insight led her research and identify identify other needs of the community.

“It's like an exploratory platform that exists to understand what black folks in cities need in order to thrive," she said.

