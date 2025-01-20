Stateside Podcast: The music of Frontier Ruckus

This interview originally aired on February 14, 2024.

Do you feel like you're emotionally frozen this month? Are the endless Michigan grays weighing on you? Or maybe your misgivings about true love, success and renewal are coming out again.

Whatever the gloomy feeling, it means it's probably time to put on Frontier Ruckus' On the Northline (released in Feb. 2024). Today we're revisiting the in-studio conversation and performance with members of the band.

Matthew Milia, lead vocals, says the key to art is making it specific.

"It's seen in the best literature in filmmaking," Milia said. "Like the more specific you can be, somehow people out there can do their own like interior translation, and it actually makes the universal amplified within those specifics."

The band isn't always in a hurry to release more albums. That's because they see themselves as friends first. But, as Milia points out, their albums provide both a light into their lives at the time and the music industry of the time.

"[The music industry has] unrecognizably changed, especially post-pandemic," Milia said. "But, like looking back at every record, it came out in a different music industry climate."

Hear the full conversation with April Baer on the Stateside podcast above.

