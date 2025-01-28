Stateside Podcast: How tariffs could impact Michigan business

President Donald Trump has announced a proposal to impose tariffs on manufactured goods imported from China and from longstanding allies such as Canada. If this plan goes into effect as outlined, it could result in substantial price increases for a variety of everyday products, ranging from gasoline to automotive parts, and even for items like a can of Labatt's beer.

For businesses in Michigan, this potential rise in costs could have significant implications — and their customers could see a large increase in goods and services as well. Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, discussed what these tariffs could mean for Michigan businesses.

Hear the full conversation with Jason Miller on the Stateside podcast.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Jason Miller, professor of supply chain Management and interim chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management at Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University