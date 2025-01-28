© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How tariffs could impact Michigan business

By April Baer
Published January 28, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. The Supreme Court said Friday, Dec. 22, that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
FILE - Former President Donald Trump listens as he speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. The Supreme Court said Friday, Dec. 22, that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former President Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump has announced a proposal to impose tariffs on manufactured goods imported from China and from longstanding allies such as Canada. If this plan goes into effect as outlined, it could result in substantial price increases for a variety of everyday products, ranging from gasoline to automotive parts, and even for items like a can of Labatt's beer.

For businesses in Michigan, this potential rise in costs could have significant implications — and their customers could see a large increase in goods and services as well. Jason Miller, a professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, discussed what these tariffs could mean for Michigan businesses.

Hear the full conversation with Jason Miller on the Stateside podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

Jason Miller, professor of supply chain Management and interim chair of the Department of Supply Chain Management at Eli Broad College of Business at Michigan State University

Tags
Stateside President TrumpDonald Trumptariffschinacanadamanufacturing
Stay Connected
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public’s Stateside talk show.
See stories by April Baer
Latest Episodes