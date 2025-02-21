Stateside Podcast: Protecting yourself and your pets against bird flu

This current outbreak of avian influenza, which started in early 2022, has been wreaking havoc throughout bird populations, domestic or otherwise. Causing high mortality rates amongst birds, bird flu has also spread to some dairy cattle and domestic pets.

Kimberly Dodd, dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine at Michigan State University, said the virus tends to evolve over time, so pet owners should limit the exposure of their pets to sick or dead birds in the area.

Dodd also said to contact the Department of Natural Resources if you come across a dead bird. If you have to remove the bird from the area, wear personal protective equipment (PPE), like masks and gloves, and double bag the bird before throwing it away.

While the risk of avian flu to the general population is low, it's higher for those who directly deal with animals that may be infected, such as farmers or veterinarians. But, according to Dodd, veterinary clinics around the country are being extra precautionary.

"We try to establish a sort of gold standard for veterinary care and have been working closely with veterinarians around the country to provide guidance in terms of when to consider utilizing PPE, if there's a potential risk of an animal having been exposed to avian influenza," Dodd said.

The clinic at MSU is part of a larger network of 63 state, federal and academic laboratories around the country, which act as the first line of defense to outbreaks of highly pathogenic diseases.

"This means not only that we can jump in and serve emergent needs here in Michigan, but that when an outbreak spreads and disproportionally hits a different part of our country, we can transition personnel from one part of the country to the other," Dodd said.

While the funding for the program, which is administered at the federal level, remains intact, Dodd hopes the current administration will continue to prioritize it. She pointed out that it was this network of US Department of Agriculture laboratories that stepped up during the COVID-19 pandemic to perform lab testing when public health labs were overwhelmed.

"We are prepared, literally trained year round, to kick into the gear in case of a high consequence outbreak or a high volume outbreak," Dodd said.

