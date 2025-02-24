Stateside Podcast: A brutal flu season for Michiganders

Michigan is in the midst of one of the worst flu seasons in years.

There have already been more than 10,000 flu-related hospitalizations in the state this flu season, and outpatient visits for flu-like symptoms are the highest they have been in 15 years.

Two pediatric deaths from influenza were confirmed in Michigan last week. Several other pediatric deaths are currently under investigation, according to the state health department. At the same time, fewer kids are getting flu vaccines in the state.

Natasha Bagdasarian, chief medical official for the state of Michigan, said it's not an access problem.

"We've got pharmacies across the state, all kinds of health care facilities and flu clinics and even non-healthcare type settings," Bagdasarian explained. "And only 24% of Michiganders have received their flu vaccine."

When kids do get fevers, parents tend to be more responsive, according to Bagdasarian. But she said there are other important signs that influenza has become serious in kids.

"When we're seeing a change in behavior, when they're not able to keep up with their oral intake, when they're not eating and drinking and, of course, if they're struggling to breathe or having asthma or really severe respiratory issues, those are all reasons to consult your healthcare provider right away," Bagdasarian said.

All in all, Bagdasarian said while she understands caution around vaccines, such as if you're pregnant or a young child, we shouldn't be swayed by our fears. Instead, we need to be led by the historical data on vaccines.

"We can see the lives they have saved from not just things like influenza, but also from diseases like measles and tetanus and polio," Bagdasarian said. "And, if we take a step backwards now, when the tools are so readily available, that would truly be heartbreaking."

