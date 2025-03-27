© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Revival: How pandemics fuel racist conspiracy theories

By Sneha Dhandapani,
April BaerApril Van BurenMercedes MejiaMike Blank
Published March 27, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Five years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic shut doors and changed lives faster than we could learn its name. And amid uncertainty, people looked for answers, even if their searching brought consequences as serious as the virus itself.

This week, Stateside presents a podcast special, Revival: How COVID-19 changed us, reflecting on how the pandemic unfolded, and how we might lean into the challenges that remain. Our fourth episode considers the social consequences of the blame game, and how they've played out throughout human history.

The historic cycle of blame

This pattern of human behavior dates back at least to the 1820s, when doctors were accused of staging the English cholera epidemic and selling bodies for dissection. In 1889, influenza cases that originated in Russia spread, and people across the globe accused Russia of sending the virus as germ warfare.

Newcomers to the United States crowd the bow of the S.S. Kaiserin Augusta Victoria in this antique black-and-white image.
In the digital collection Bentley Historical Library: Bentley Image Bank. University of Michigan Library Digital Collections.
Immigrants on the bow of the S.S. Kaiserin Augusta Victoria, ca. 1920, two years after the outbreak of the Spanish Flu pandemic.

A number of health-related conspiracy theories have historically targeted Jewish people. Amy Simon, an associate professor of Holocaust Studies and European Jewish History at Michigan State University, said she begins many history lessons with one such example from 1918. At end of World War I, a flu outbreak collided with a destructive war.

“There were anti-Semitic conspirators that were writing newspapers and spreading lies about Jews, and there were rabble rousers that were going from town to town spreading violence,” Simon said.

The epidemic killed 50 million, and infected between 20-33% of the global population. But the American public generally didn't take epidemiology into consideration. Instead, many focused on the influx of immigrants — especially Jewish people fleeing Europe to escape persecution.

For a while, an open immigration policy defined America’s demographic makeup, but during the 20th century, new laws aimed to restrict immigration from Eastern and Southern Europe, as well as Asia.

“These Eastern European immigrants who came in, who were seen as backwards, as dirty, as uncivilized,” Simon said.

"Studio portrait of Henry Ford, inscribed "To Charles Newton from Henry Ford".
In the digital collection Bentley Historical Library: Bentley Image Bank. University of Michigan Library Digital Collections.
"Studio portrait of Henry Ford, inscribed "To Charles Newton from Henry Ford".

During this time, Michigan automobile magnate Henry Ford purchased the Dearborn Independent, a failing newspaper. Through the paper, Ford’s antisemitic views were translated into 12 languages and swept through America and Europe, Simon said. Ford quickly made his mark as an innovator of mass-produced conspiracy theories.

“That's been completely consistent since the 1920s to today, and every few years, there's another wave," she said. "It's different people, it's different immigrants, and their words are exactly the same.”

New century, new conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump’s first term was propelled by a numerous medical and political falsehoods. It wasn’t long before other political leaders attempted to align with his base by repeating similar claims, using language designed to inflame fears about China and COVID-19.

Melissa May Borja teaches American Culture at the University of Michigan and founded the Virulent Hate project, a research group that analyzes racist incidents and Asian American activism. Stop AAPI Hate, a group Melissa worked with, reported over 12,000 incidents of harassment in the first three years of the pandemic. Of these incidents,104 were reported in Michigan.

A car window on a black SUV has been painted with the words: "Canton prep didn’t teach me what quarantine was or how to spell it. The Chinese did."
U-M Against AAPI Hate
This image was gathered for a narrative collection by a student-led group at the University of Michigan, U-M Against AAPI Hate

“We've seen Asian American people be shouted at while they're walking down the street,” Borja said.  “Their restaurants … vandalized. We've seen them … pushed and shoved, spat upon. Kids being bullied in school.” 

Through her research, Borja has noticed clear commonalities between misinformed political speech, and the phrases used by those who have committed acts of race-based violence and aggression.

"I think in the context of a pandemic, there was a tremendous amount of fear that made the reception of this nonsense more possible, because people were afraid, and everything was so unstable," Borja said.

Her research also tracked responses in Asian American communities, from artistic acts of resistance, to the organization of mutual aid systems that provide buddy systems or other safety arrangements for those concerned about attacks in public spaces.

Borja also noted that random aggression toward Asian Americans “is not going to be solved through insisting on better hate crimes laws or trying to use the force of the law in general to prevent crimes, because these aren't crimes."

"This is a social problem," she said.

Find more episodes of Revival here or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
Stateside Revival: How Covid Changed UsStatesideStateside podcastmisinformationCOVIDpandemic
Stay Connected
Sneha Dhandapani
Sneha Dhandapani is a production assistant at Stateside. She is a junior at the University of Michigan.
See stories by Sneha Dhandapani
April Baer
April Baer is the host of Michigan Public’s Stateside talk show.
See stories by April Baer
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
See stories by April Van Buren
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of Stateside.
See stories by Mercedes Mejia
Mike Blank
Mike Blank is a producer and editor for Stateside.
See stories by Mike Blank
Latest Episodes