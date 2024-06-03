TWTS: "Alright" is not just all right with everyone

Occasionally, we stumble upon topics for That's What They Say that are so glaringly obvious in hindsight, we can't help but wonder how they've managed to evade our attention for so long.

For instance, the debate over the spelling of "all right" as one word instead of two, "alright," has faced resounding condemnation over the years, making it feel tailor-made for this show.

Thanks to our wonderful listeners, we already have a mile-long queue of intriguing topics and questions to ponder, so we're going to let ourselves off the hook for missing the "alright" debate until now.

The two-word spelling of "all right" has served as both an adverb and an adjective for several hundred years. Beginning in the early 19th century, there are also examples of its use as an interjection.

The adverb form of "all right" has several functions. It can serve as an equivalent of "indeed," as in, "You have my vote, all right." It can also signify that something has occurred satisfactorily or as desired: "I got your letter, all right."

The adjective form is incredibly versatile. It can function as the equivalent of "okay," indicating that something is acceptable or adequate. For instance, "Dinner was all right." Similarly, someone might say, "I'm all right" to convey that they're not seriously hurt, or "This afternoon is all right," to suggest that the timing is convenient enough.

As an interjection, "all right" can express that things are in order, as in, "All right, I've got this." It can also serve as a concession when someone reluctantly agrees to do something: "All right, I'll wash the dishes."

To hear about even more uses of "all right," listen to the audio above. With so many meanings to cover, we didn't have time to delve into why the one-word spelling "alright" has received so much criticism. We'll get to that next week, all right?

