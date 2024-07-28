© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
That's What They Say

TWTS: Are you really a Realtor?

By Rebecca Kruth,
Anne Curzan
Published July 28, 2024 at 9:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This week, we decided it was time to get real when it comes real estate and Realtors. For starters, what makes real estate "real"?

The term "real estate" goes back to the 1600s, but this use of "real" predates that by a couple of centuries. "Real" was used to describe property that was immovable.

Ergo, "real estate" is property consisting of land and the building on it, along with natural resources like water and minerals and crops. The Oxford English Dictionary notes that real estate was often contrasted with personal estate.

Over time, "real estate" came to refer not only to the property, but also to the profession of buying, selling and renting this kind of property. This brings us to what we call people who sell real estate professionally. They're Realtors, right?

Not always.

You may have noticed that "Realtor" is capitalized throughout this article. That's because "Realtor" is a registered trademark. It was coined in 1916 by Charles N. Chadbourn, who worked in real estate in Minneapolis. Chadbourn wrote a piece in the National Real Estate Journal proposing that what was then called the National Association of Real Estate Boards should confer the title of "realtor":

"I propose that the National Association adopt a professional title to be conferred upon its members which they shall use to distinguish them from outsiders. That this title be copyrighted and defended by the National Association against misuse. I therefore, propose that the National Association adopt and confer upon its members, dealers in realty, the title of 'realtor.'"

The name of the association was subsequently changed to the National Association of Realtors. A "Realtor" is someone who belongs to this national association.

If you want to be safe, the Associated Press Stylebook and some other guides recommend using "real estate agent" as the generic term. For more on that, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say language
Stay Connected
Rebecca Kruth
Rebecca Kruth is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Kruth
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Latest Episodes