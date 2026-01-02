© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
That's What They Say

TWTS: When language gets spicy

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published January 2, 2026 at 5:43 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Note: This episode of That's What They Say originally aired on January 6, 2025.

Sometimes, language can get a little spicy. When it does, we implore you to let us know. This week, we got a question from a listener who recently found his thoughts overwhelmed by spice words.

Carl Gies, a “seasoned” University Musical Society usher, wrote to us about an event he was ushering at Rackham Auditorium. He and the other ushers had been advised to take care opening and closing the noisy new doors to the performance space:

“I thought, ‘We’ll close them gingerly.’ Immediately I thought this would be sage advice to share with other ushers. It might even curry favor with my bosses at the venue. What’s up with all the spicy language?”

Carl, your spicy musings certainly curry favor with us. However, like “curry favor,” “sage” and “gingerly” don’t actually have anything to do with spices.

“Sage” is definitely something you can find on a spice rack, but it can also refer to a wise person. In adjective form, it can be used to describe something as “wise,” as in “sage advice.” These two meanings have different roots.

Similarly, the spice “ginger” is different from the “ginger” in “gingerly.” However, it’s not clear exactly where “gingerly” to mean “cautious” or “careful” comes from.

On his website World Wide Words, Michael Quinion notes that “gingerly” may come from the Latin root meaning “well-born.” From there, it turns up in Old French as “gensor,” meaning “pretty” or “delicate.” It eventually made its way into English meaning “to take small, elegant steps while dancing or walking.”

Years ago, we talked about “salt” and “salty” on the show, so we decided it made sense to add “pepper” to this week’s discussion. To hear that conversation, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say languageThat's What They Say
Stay Connected
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
Latest Episodes