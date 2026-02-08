© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ann Arbor/Detroit listeners: WUOM is operating at low power, which is impacting our signal. If you're having trouble listening, please try one of these alternative methods. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.
That's What They Say

TWTS: The right snuff

By Anne Curzan,
Rebecca Hector
Published February 8, 2026 at 5:53 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

If someone tells you you're "up to snuff," go ahead and give yourself a well-deserved pat on the back, because that means you're hitting the mark. And if they tell you you're "up to scratch," that's another opportunity for praise, because you're meeting expectations. Unless you're standing in a boxing ring, but we'll get to that.

The "snuff" in "up to snuff" came into English from Dutch in the late 1600s. It referred to powdered or pulverized tobacco that was inhaled through the nose, which we think sounds like a terrible idea. Today "snuff" can also refer to tobacco that you put between your teeth and gum. The phrase "up to snuff" appeared in the early 1800s and meant "sharp or knowing or not easily deceived." Early on, this slangy phrase could also mean "up to the required or usual standard" which is how many of us use it today.

The first citation of "up to snuff" in the Oxford English Dictionary is from John Poole's 1810 play "Hamlet Travestie," a parody of Shakespeare's "Hamlet." The line is "Zooks, he's up to snuff." Poole didn't expect his audience to know what "up to snuff" meant and, at the end of the play, includes an amusing, made-up debate between commentators about what it means.

Merriam-Webster's website has an earlier example of "up to snuff" from 1807, but it's from an old London newspaper and is partially illegible. The scholar Dave Wilton also has two early examples on this word origins website, one from 1809 and another from 1810.

What's clear is that this phrase quickly became popular once it showed up in the language. Charles Dickens even used "up to snuff" in his writing, including his first novel The Pickwick Papers. What's not clear is why this phrase means what it does. Some people think it could refer to the high one gets from a hit of snuff, while others think it could refer to having a good nose.

Another phrase with the same meaning as "up to snuff" is "up to scratch." This one comes from the sport of boxing. The "scratch" was a line drawn across a boxing ring that specified where the boxers had to stand at the beginning of each round. If a boxer was "up to the scratch," it meant they were able to keep going. If not, they were done.

Since we were already talking about tobacco this week, we decided it was a good time to also look at the phrase "close, but no cigar." To hear that discussion, listen to the audio above.

Tags
That's What They Say languageThat's What They Say
Stay Connected
Anne Curzan
Anne Curzan is the Geneva Smitherman Collegiate Professor of English and an Arthur F. Thurnau Professor at the University of Michigan. She also holds faculty appointments in the Department of Linguistics and the School of Education.
See stories by Anne Curzan
Rebecca Hector
Rebecca Hector is the host of All Things Considered at Michigan Public. She also co-hosts Michigan Public's weekly language podcast That’s What They Say with English professor Anne Curzan.
See stories by Rebecca Hector
Latest Episodes