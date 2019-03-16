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Michigan congresswoman unsure if the votes are there to override presidential veto

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody,
The Associated Press
Published March 16, 2019 at 3:49 PM EDT
Cheyna Roth
/
MPRN

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin expects it will be difficult overriding President Trump’s veto of legislation to block his emergency declaration to build a southern border wall.

Unbowed by a congressional rebuke, President Donald Trump issued the first veto of his presidency in a demonstration that he is not through fighting for his signature campaign promise, which stands largely unfulfilled 18 months before voters decide whether to grant him another term.

Trump on Friday rejected an effort by Congress to block the emergency declaration he'd used to circumvent lawmakers as he tried to shake loose funds for his long-promised wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

“This is how our system works,” Rep. Slotkin (D-Holly) told reporters at a town hall meeting in Lansing Friday evening, “He has every right to do it.  And we have every right to organize to override his veto.”

Slotkin concedes there may not be enough votes in the House to override the president’s veto.

The House is expected to hold an override vote March 26th.

President Trump is expected to be in Michigan two days later for a rally in Grand Rapids.
Tags
Politics & Government Grand RapidsimmigrationvetoDonald Trumpborder wallElissa Slotkin
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
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