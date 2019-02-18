Michigan Attorney General joins suit to block president's border wall emergency declaration

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel calls President Trump’s emergency declaration for a southern border wall a “publicity stunt”.

That’s why she’s signed on to a federal lawsuit filed in California this week.

California's attorney general filed a lawsuit against the president’s declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Attorney General Xavier Becerra alleges the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall. The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

California Attorney General Becerra says there is no emergency at the border.

Joining in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says President Trump’s declaration undermines Michigan officials’ efforts to “keep our residents safe and our military strong.”

This is one of several lawsuits challenging the president’s declaration.