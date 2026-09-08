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Line 5 remains shut down, weeks after an accident damaged the pipeline in Wisconsin

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody,
Brett Dahlberg
Published September 8, 2026 at 3:51 PM EDT
Temporary bypass work continues around the clock near the Line 5 release site in Iron County, Wisconsin.
Enbridge
Temporary bypass work is underway on September 8, 2026, near the Line 5 release site in Iron County, Wisconsin.

It is expected to be several more days before Enbridge Energy can restart its Line 5 pipeline.

The controversial pipeline that carries natural gas liquids — including, the company says, more than half of the propane used in Michigan — has been shut down since an accident last month in Wisconsin.

For years, environmentalists and Native American tribes have been trying to shut down the pipeline that passes through the Mackinac Straits.

There is also a protracted legal fight between the state of Michigan and Enbridge Energy about the pipeline's future.

Two weeks ago, an unoccupied flatbed truck granted the wish of Line 5 critics, at least temporarily.

The truck rolled into an excavation site for a Line 5 valve project in Wisconsin. The damaged pipeline released approximately 1.3 million gallons of natural gas liquids, mainly propane and butane, which largely vaporized into the atmosphere.

Since then, crews have worked to build a bypass around the damaged section of the pipeline.

The repair work has taken longer than originally expected, but an Enbridge spokesperson said the goal is to restart on Saturday.

Editor's note: Enbridge Energy is a corporate sponsor of Michigan Public.
Tags
Transportation & Infrastructure enbridgeKalamazoo Oil Spill: 10 Years LaterStraits of MackinacLine 5
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
See stories by Steve Carmody
Brett Dahlberg
Brett joined Michigan Public in December 2021 as an editor.
See stories by Brett Dahlberg
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