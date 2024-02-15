© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Despite RNC endorsement, court case lingers on who leads MI GOP

Michigan Public | By Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:11 PM EST
Former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Hoekstra
U.S. Embassy and Consulate in the Netherlands
Former U.S. Ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Hoekstra

Although the Republican National Committee has recognized former Congressman Pete Hoekstra as the Michigan GOP chair, that may not be the final word in the messy leadership battle over control of the state Republican Party.

The plaintiffs in the Kent County Circuit Court case are Michigan Republican State Central Committee members who want to force out Kristina Karamo and gain control of party bank accounts and other assets. Karamo has filed a motion to have the case dismissed. She says she can only be removed by Republican delegates who elected her last year to lead the state party, and the group trying to eject her violated party by-laws. She is also expected to argue a court does not have jurisdiction over an internal political party dispute.

Former President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind Hoekstra, who says he’s already gone to work repairing relationships and fixing the state party’s collapsed finances. The leadership fight continues as the Michigan Republicans’ presidential primary and caucuses are coming up in the next couple of weeks.
Tags
Politics & Government Pete HoekstraKristina KaramoMichigan GOPMichigan Republican Party
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
