Michigan seniors blast former president Donald Trump on Social Security and Medicare comments

Some Michigan senior citizens are criticizing former President Donald Trump for suggesting this week he would find ways to cut spending on Social Security and Medicare if elected in November.

Monday, during an appearance on CNBC, Trump was asked about long-term solvency issues for Social Security and Medicare.

Trump responded, “First of all, there is a lot you can do in terms of entitlements in terms of cutting and in terms of also the theft and the bad management of entitlements, tremendous bad management of entitlements.”

President Joe Biden pounced on the statement, posting on X (previously known as Twitter) with “Not on my watch.”

Tuesday, a group of senior citizens holding Biden-Harris signs gathered at the AFL-CIO office in Lansing.

“Donald Trump made it clear he would try to cut Social Security and Medicare if he returns to the White House,” said Jim Pedersen, the president of the Michigan Alliance for Retired Americans. “And we should take him at his word.”

Former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden are the likely presidential nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties respectfully.

Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 presidential election, including in Michigan. Recent polls have shown incumbent Biden trailing former incumbent Trump in Michigan and nationally ahead of November’s general election.