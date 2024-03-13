Another Democrat enters the race to replace Congressman Dan Kildee

A former Flint mayor is joining the race to fill the eighth district congressional seat.

Matt Collier served as Flint’s mayor back in the late 80s and early 90s.

His varied resume includes a degree from West Point, service as an Army Airborne Ranger, leading private sector tech firms and a job in the Obama administration.

"We need a government that works for us, that brings jobs back to our communities, and ensures our veterans receive the care they deserve,” Collier said in a written statement, “Together, we can build a brighter future for Michigan and for America."

Collier joins a crowded field of Democrats hoping to replace the retiring Congressman Dan Kildee.

State Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, State Board of Education president Pamela Pugh, and environmentalist Dan Moilanen have previously announced their candidacies.

Republicans Paul Junge, the GOP’s 2022 candidate and Anthony Hudson, a trucking company owner.

Dan Kildee announced in November that he would not seek re-election in 2024.

A year ago the 65-year-old Democrat announced that he had been diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma. A small tumor was removed from one of his tonsils. He is now cancer-free.

“There are times in all our lives that make you reassess your own future and path,” Kildee said, “This year was one of those moments.”

Kildee is in his sixth term in Washington, having been elected to succeed his uncle Dale Kildee in 2012.

The eighth congressional district includes Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland.