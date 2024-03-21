FEMA announces $105 million in aid approved for recovery from August storm damages

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said this week that it and the Small Business Administration have provided more than $105 million in aid to people and businesses recovering from severe storms in August, 2023.

Last month, President Biden signed a disaster declaration for the storms that occurred from August 24 to 26, 2023.

Of that money, about $103.2 million went to FEMA's individual and households program. That paid for more than $83.1 million in house repair and rental help for temporary living situations. More than $19.9 million helped pay for other damages, including moving fees and health expenses.

The SBA paid out more than $2 million in low-interest loans for homeowners and renters, as well as helping cover business-related damages. The funds are being disbursed to nine eligible applicants in nine counties: Wayne, Oakland, Monroe, Livingston, Macomb, Eaton, Ingham, Iona and Kent.

And there's still time to apply, said Larrissa Hale, a media relations specialist for FEMA.

“They can do their application over the phone, an agent can take their application. Or if they're more comfortable, they can go to a disaster recovery center, and sit with one of our agents,” she said. “The first step is to register.”

People who incurred damages can retroactively register their expenses. “So let's just say you have to go stay at a hotel, save those receipts. Whether you have home repair, home replacement, any type of receipts that you've accumulated, hold on to those things,” Hale said. “That’s going to help when they register,” she said, referring to itemized receipts from damage-related expenses.

Those who want assistance can call FEMA at 800-621-3362 or visit one of their six disaster recovery centers from Monday to Friday. Disasterassistance.gov and the FEMA app can also process claims.

The grants are nontaxable and won’t impact Medicare or Social Security payments. These payments are available for owners and renters, including mobile home renters. Applicants can apply for help before receiving an insurance claim payment. They must, however, report any insurance settlements to FEMA to avoid duplicating benefits.

