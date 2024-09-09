How to watch Tuesday's presidential debate between VP Harris and former Pres. Trump

2024 presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet in Philadelphia Tuesday evening for their first debate of this election season. Michigan Public will air the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast from NPR from 9 to 11 p.m. Following the simulcast, a special edition of The Middle with Jeremy Hobson will air between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast from NPR will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Also joining the coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.

You can watch a livestream of the ABC News simulcast in the video player above. Online Live Blog coverage will also be available from NPR.