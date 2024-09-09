© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How to watch Tuesday's presidential debate between VP Harris and former Pres. Trump

Michigan Public
Published September 9, 2024 at 8:50 PM EDT
black and white images of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump white blue and red graphics behind them on a light gray background
Official portraits
/
Designed in Canva

2024 presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump will meet in Philadelphia Tuesday evening for their first debate of this election season. Michigan Public will air the ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast from NPR from 9 to 11 p.m. Following the simulcast, a special edition of The Middle with Jeremy Hobson will air between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

The ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast from NPR will be hosted by Mary Louise Kelly. Also joining the coverage: NPR Senior Political Editor and Correspondent Domenico Montanaro, NPR Political Correspondent Danielle Kurtzleben and White House Correspondent Deepa Shivaram.

You can watch a livestream of the ABC News simulcast in the video player above. Online Live Blog coverage will also be available from NPR.

Tags
Politics & Government Election 2024presidential debateKamala HarrisDonald Trump
Related Content