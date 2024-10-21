VP Harris seeks moderate conservative votes at event with Republican Liz Cheney

Former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney joined Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in Royal Oak Monday to push conservatives to cross party lines in this year’s presidential election.

The event, moderated by Maria Shriver, a former journalist who’s supporting Harris, was billed as “a way forward” for the country, as Harris hopes to attract moderates in her campaign for president.

Both Harris and Cheney criticized former President Donald Trump for his threats to go after political adversaries and his approach to foreign policy .

Trump is running against Harris as the Republican presidential nominee.

Cheney said longtime Republicans, like herself, should also back Harris this race.

“I’ve never voted for a Democrat. And the fact that I believe so strongly that this election, in this election, we need to elect the person who is a responsible adult,” Cheney said.

Monday’s stop in Michigan was the last in a string of moderated conversations Harris and Cheney were hosting in key swing states. Earlier in the day, the pair stopped in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Cheney famously lost her re-election campaign for Wyoming’s lone Congressional seat in 2022 after voting to impeach Trump for his alleged role in the January 6 insurrection. She also co-led the U.S. House committee that investigated the incident.

Cheney took aim at Trump’s proposals to step back from the NATO alliance.

Trump has previously cast doubt on whether he would defend allies who are not spending 2% of their GDP on defense, as the organization expects of its members.

“Not only is it not Republican, it’s dangerous. And, without allies, America will find our very freedom and security challenged and threatened,” Cheney said.

Both campaigns are trying to reach populations that haven't typically supported their party in the past.

While Harris and Cheney are messaging to conservatives, the Trump campaign is reaching out to Arab-American voters critical of Harris’s support of Israel’s war on Hamas.

Monday, his campaign held a press call with the Arab-American mayors of Dearborn Heights and Hamtramck.

“We’re a product of a war, we came to this country, we want peace,” Dearborn Heights Mayor Bill Bazzi said, mentioning that a home his grandparents built in southern Lebanon was recently destroyed. “All that stuff overseas affects us.”

The topic of Israel’s military engagements did not come up during the Harris event, to the dismay of Amin Hashmi.

Hashmi has been working with the Uncommitted National Movement to push the Harris administration to adopt a tougher stance toward Israel as the death toll in Gaza has climbed over 40,000, according to Gaza health officials.

Hashmi said he wants to vote for Harris, but still needs to be won over. He said Monday was a missed chance to win over undecided voters like himself.

“She has been saying in words and lip service. But can she do any actionable item? Which is, embargo. Which is, ‘Mr. Netanyahu, this is your red line. No more bombs. If you see tomorrow, another bomb, another body bag, you will not have our blessing.’ Something like that,” Hashmi said, referencing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The search for Michigan votes continues Tuesday, with former President Barrack Obama coming to Detroit to rally support for Harris.

Trump’s running mate, Ohio Senator JD Vance, will be in Waterford Township Thursday.