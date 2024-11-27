Benson: Campaign funds can be used for childcare expenses

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has issued a determination that Michigan candidates and officeholders can use campaign funds to pay for childcare, as long as the expense is necessary for holding or seeking office.

Benson’s advice says paying for childcare care expenses can be a necessary part of campaigning or holding office and so can be reimbursable costs. The statement says that can be especially true for single parents.

“Therefore, in response to your question regarding whether caregiving expenses incurred as a result of campaign activities and officeholding are a permissible expenditure of campaign funds, the Department finds these expenses are a permissible expenditure if they are directly related to campaign or officeholding activities and to the extent they are incurred for that purpose,” according to Benson’s letter to the eight lawmakers who requested an official answer on the matter.

The lawmakers are all Democrats and parents of young children.

“Secretary Benson’s ruling will help open up doors for more parents to run for office, those who might have previously dismissed the idea of running for office because of the challenges and cost of childcare,” said Senator Stephanie Chang (D-Detroit), one of the legislators who asked for an opinion. “We will be in a much better position to pass policies that benefit children and families when we elect more candidates that are experiencing some of the same challenges themselves.”

According to the Vote Mama Foundation, 38 states and Washington D.C. now have rules that allow elected officials and candidates to use campaign funds for childcare.