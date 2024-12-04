House Speaker Joe Tate reflects on time in charge as lame duck session nears end

Joe Tate Michigan's Speaker of the House of Representatives, Joe Tate, speaking to an audience.

Time is winding down on the only period since the 1980s that Democrats controlled the legislative process in Michigan. Republicans won a majority in the state House of Representatives in last month's election and will take charge of the chamber in January. In an interview with Michigan Public Radio, outgoing House Speaker Joe Tate (D-Detroit) spoke about his time in office and what he saw as top Democratic accomplishments over the past two years.

Note: Questions and answers have been lightly edited and shortened for clarity and conciseness.

Colin Jackson: Can you talk about some of those accomplishments you consider historic for Michigan?

Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate: One of the largest tax cuts, if not the largest for working people in the state of Michigan. Also, repealing the senior pension tax as well, too. So, putting money back in people's pockets. Free breakfast and lunch, which is certainly a benefit for families with children across the state. The work we've done around creating more affordable and attainable housing starts across the state and making those investments as well, too. So that's been all important. And then also look at what we've done around the expansion of Elliot-Larsen (the state's civil rights act), what we've done around climate, what we've done around reproductive health, what we've done around gun violence prevention. I think that all makes it historic because these are things that we've been talking about for a long time and now, we've been able to get done.

CJ: Something that you've spoken about before is feeling if Democrats tell their story, they win in November. We talked about that before the election. Obviously, it went how it went. I'm curious, why do you feel like Democrats weren't able to control the narrative?

JT: Obviously, you know, with elections, we had communicated our wins to our constituents and to our voters, and some of that, we weren't unsuccessful just in terms of what took place on the election side. But, I think also too, when you're doing the work and you have your head down, that is a focus as well to make these significant changes. And then there's some things that are just out of our control.

CJ: Around the issue of auto no-fault insurance , there was a lot of feeling like there were 56 votes, if not many more, on both sides of the aisle if it went up on the board. At this point, Senator Cavanagh and Senator Anthony’s bills have been in the House for a year now . They haven’t received a committee hearing. What’s been the hold up?

JT: One of the things and I've talked about this earlier and I've talked to several of my colleagues as well, too, is, you know, making sure that we have something that is there that frankly, it doesn't raise rates.

CJ: On the issue of open government legislation, legislative FOIA bills have passed the House of Representatives, including before you were in leadership in the House. Now they’ve passed the Senate for the first time ever. Those bills have been in the Government Operations Committee, again for some time now, what has been the hold up?

JT: I think those conversations — I'm open to FOIA, to that legislation. And I think that deliberation will continue to take place. But, I've been having conversations with colleagues about that, along with several other issues. But that's one area that I'm certainly open to.

CJ: There seems to be a lot of chatter, rumble, around the Capitol that that's something that the governor doesn't want to sign and she's using you as a roadblock. I want to give you space to respond.

JT: The House obviously is a consensus-building institution. So, I have 109 other members here. And, you know, the governor is a great partner. The Senate majority leader is a great partner. But we still have things to work on as a body in the House as well, too. So, you know, we have to go through our processes. We have to go and have our conversation and we have to go and get the votes.

CJ: Are you interested in becoming Detroit mayor?

JT: So that's something I'll have a conversation about later. You know, my focus right now is just getting through lame duck and then having conversations after lame duck just about my next steps. But, I want to make sure that, as speaker, we're continuing to do good work through the end of this legislative session.

CJ: I just want to talk about the issue of identity. It’s just notable that you are the first Black man ever to hold this role of speaker. We know that Black people in society face a different set of judgements, barriers, standards. I’m curious how you approached that role and what you feel your own legacy as speaker would be.

JT: I think that this has been an opportunity for moving and improving the quality of life of Michigan residents. And, as you said, you know, obviously as a as a Black male, I have my own experiences. And that kind of shapes policy that that's being done. But I think what we've been able to do, I can’t have been more proud of this legislative session.

