Adam Hollier announces third run for Michigan's 13th Congressional District

Former state senator Adam Hollier is running for Michigan’s 13th Congressional District in next year’s Democratic primary. Hollier hopes to unseat incumbent Democrat Representative Shri Thanedar.

“There has never been a time where people have been more frustrated with what's going on,” Hollier said. “Every day people wake up and they're like, ‘should I look at the news or not?’ And we need to have a member of Congress who is going to be a difference maker in this space.”

The 13th district includes Detroit, Hamtramck, Highland Park and Grosse Pointe.

This is Hollier’s third run for the House seat. In 2022, Thanedar defeated him with 28.3% of the primary vote. In 2024, Hollier did not secure enough valid signatures to qualify for the primary and did not appear on the ballot.

Hollier is critical of Thanedar and said he’s running again because constituents need someone effective in office.

The biggest issue for voters everywhere is housing, Hollier said.

“Housing is the most important thing going on in the world,” he said. “We have not built anywhere near enough housing.”

Hollier is also critical of recent cuts to Veterans Affairs. He serves in the Army Reserve and is the former director of Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

“No one can defend those things,” he said. “And having someone like myself who can talk realistically about it makes a difference.” Hollier said his four-year term in Michigan’s Senate provides the kind of experience needed to be successful in Washington.

“The way you get things done in DC is the same way you get things done in Lansing,” he said. “You have good ideas and you go work really hard.”

In a statement, Thanedar said he is focusing on fighting Trump and getting federal funds back to his district. He also accused Hollier of “wide scale forgery and fraud” in gathering petitions for the 2024 ballot.

Hollier said he plans to be better prepared this year.

“I trusted somebody I shouldn't have, and that's on me,” Hollier said. “This time, I will look at every signature and I will get a significant portion of them by myself.” He wants to finish gathering signatures this summer.

“I am excited about going and talking to folks all day, every day.”