Mike Rogers announces bid for U.S. Senate

Mike Rogers, a former U.S. House representative and state Senator, announced his bid Monday for a seat in the U.S. Senate. The move follows Michigan Senator Gary Peters' decision not to seek a third term in 2026.

Rogers is a Republican born and raised in Livingston County and hopes to flip the seat for the GOP. The Republican Party currently holds a slim majority in the U.S. Senate, likely making Peters’ open seat a competitive one. In an announcement video , Rogers said he plans to invest in skilled trades, cut government spending, and lower the cost of everyday goods like gas, groceries, and prescription drugs.

“Alongside President Trump, I’ll fight to bring good, high-paying manufacturing jobs back to Michigan, and I guarantee we’ll protect Social Security for our seniors,” he said.

Rogers’ background includes serving in the Army and working as a special agent in the FBI before becoming a politician. Rogers worked as a state senator from 1995 to 2000

After serving on behalf of Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015, he pivoted to work as a host for CNN’s “Declassified” series and as their national security commentator.

“The lessons I learned working on a factory floor, serving as an officer in the United States Army, and then as a federal agent protecting our communities, taking down drug dealers and gangsters,” Rogers said. “It taught me about grit and sacrifice. But I knew I could do more for Michigan.”

While running for a 2024 U.S. Senate seat after Debbie Stabenow (D-MI 8) retired, Rogers lost in a tight race against Democrat Elissa Slotkin. Rogers is the second Michigan politician to announce their bid for Peters’ seat. Democratic state senator Mallory McMorrow announced her bid on April 2.

Rogers is the only Republican to enter the race so far, though other Republican contenders are expected. Those expected contenders include U.S. representative Bill Huizenga and Tudor Dixon, who lost in the Michigan governor race against Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2022.