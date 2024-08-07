Slotkin, Rogers win primaries for Michigan's open Senate seat

Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin and Republican former Congressman Mike Rogers won their parties' Tuesday primaries and will face each other in a U.S. Senate race that could prove crucial for control of the chamber.

The seat is open because Senator Debbie Stabenow is retiring at the end of her term.

Slotkin (D-MI 8) said her top priorities include protecting and growing the middle class, expanding access to health care, and addressing gun violence.

At her election night party in Detroit, Slotkin asked supporters to hold her to those pledges.

“I understand what it’s like to be cynical about politics and not expect a lot from your elected officials. I understand that the bar is low for many elected officials. My plan is to leap over that very, very low bar,” Slotkin said.

Stabenow, Congresswoman Haley Stevens (D-MI 11), and state Senator Sarah Anthony (D-Lansing) were in attendance at Slotkin's event.

Anthony said she was impressed Slotkin took time to listen to important constituencies during her campaign.

"To listen to communities of color, listen to women, listen to the diverse coalition, not only in mid-Michigan, but across the state, is something that no other candidate, either on the Republican side or on the Democratic side, has really done," Anthony said.

Rick Pluta / Michigan Public Radio Network Republican former Congressman Mike Rogers speaks at his victory party Tuesday night.

Both Slotkin and Rogers have a background in government intelligence. They’ve also both represented mid-Michigan in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rogers left Congress after 2014, while Slotkin won her first election for that same seat in 2018.

Rogers easily won a four-way primary Tuesday to become the Republican nominee for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat.

“We’re ready to go,” said Rogers at his victory party in Oakland County. “We’re ready to lead. We’re ready to make sure that the average Michigan family gets representation finally in Washington, D.C.”

Rogers was endorsed in the primary by former President Donald Trump and cruised past former Congressman Justin Amash, physician Sherry O’Donnell and businessman Sandy Pensler — who appeared on the ballot even though he ceased campaigning last month and endorsed Rogers.

Both Rogers and Slotkin represented much of the same area in the House, although Rogers has not appeared on the ballot in nearly 20 years and had to move back to Michigan from Florida to run.

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015 and chaired the House Intelligence Committee.

Rogers said he expects the next 90 days will be “a sprint” with a lot of national attention and campaign spending. “We know we’re in it,” he said. “It’s going to be tight. There’s going to be eight gazillion dollars flowing into this state.”

Michigan Republican Party Chairman Pete Hoekstra said the wrap-up of the primary season resets the race to focus on the general election.

“We’re going to help Mike, we’re going to help Donald Trump get their messages out,” he said. “Obviously, when Donald Trump wins Michigan, that’s going to help our Senate candidate.”

One key difference between the candidates, outside of policy, is their campaign bank accounts.

At the end of the most recent federal reporting period, Slotkin’s campaign had around $8.7 million on hand. Rogers had around $2.5 million available.

That’s after Slotkin easily cruised through her party’s primary election with support from Democrats across the state after facing a challenge from actor and small business owner Hill Harper.

Michigan’s open Senate seat is ranked as a toss-up or leaning slightly Democratic, and the race could be key to determining which party controls the chamber. Michigan has not sent a Republican to the Senate in 23 years.

The general election will take place November 5.

