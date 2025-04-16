© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former U.S. Attorney Mark Totten launches campaign for Michigan Attorney General

Michigan Public | By Rachel Mintz
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:01 PM EDT
Mark Totten, a former U.S. attorney, smiles while sitting in front of an American flag.
Department of Justice website
Mark Totten, a former U.S. attorney, is running for Michigan Attorney General in 2026.

Mark Totten, a Democrat from Kalamazoo, announced he is running for Michigan Attorney General on Wednesday.

Totten has worn many legal hats around the state and said he feels compelled to run to help hold the Trump administration accountable to the law.

Democrat Dana Nessel, the current Michigan Attorney General, will not run for reelection in 2026 because she is term-limited. Totten is the first to announce his candidacy for the job.

Totten previously served as the chief legal counsel to Governor Gretchen Whitmer from 2019 to 2022. He was the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan under the Biden administration from 2022 to January 2025.

He said he feels compelled to run for the job because he wants to help hold the Trump administration accountable and ensure that Michiganders’ rights are protected.

“I have watched in horror as a president has stoked division, trampled civil rights, and undermined the very rule of law,” Totten said in an announcement video. “I refuse to stand by and watch, and that's why I'm running for attorney general, to fight for you and to fight for everything we hold dear.”

Totten has run for Michigan Attorney General before. In 2014, he was the Democratic nominee for the role but lost to Republican incumbent Bill Schuette.

While working as a U.S. attorney, Totten led prosecutions addressing violent crime, domestic abuse, hate crimes and discrimination. In Whitmer's office, Totten led her legal charge to protect reproductive rights.

He said, moving forward, he wants to continue to keep Michigan safe.

“I am prepared to take on anyone — from criminal gangs to greedy corporations to the Administration — who seeks to undermine our rights or take advantage of Michiganders,” Totten wrote in a press release.

Tutton has received a long list of endorsements from prosecutors and politicians around the state, including Washtenaw County Sheriff Jerry Clayton and Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane.

“Mark Totten understands that safety is a fundamental civil right. He cares about the health and well-being of our cities,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neely wrote in an endorsement. “And he does the hard work of listening and connecting with people on the ground to build long-lasting partnerships. I’m thrilled to have Mark’s back because he has ours.”

Totten has also worked as a law clerk on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, taught at Michigan State University College of Law, and worked as a special assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan.
Tags
Politics & Government Michigan Attorney GeneralElection 2026
Rachel Mintz
Rachel Mintz is a production assistant in Michigan Public’s newsroom. She recently graduated with degrees in Environmental Science and Communications from the University of Michigan.
See stories by Rachel Mintz
Related Content