Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin offers what she calls a new vision for Democratic Party

In her June 26th speech at the Center For American Progress (CAP) Action, Democratic Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin outlined what she called a new vision for the Democratic Party. It was a response to what she considers regressive Republican legislation.

She discussed what she calls an economic war plan. According to Slotkin, the greatest threat to the U.S. is not from abroad, but instead is in the lost economic security and shrinking middle class.

“When you can't provide for your kids, you feel anger, you feel shame, you lose your dignity, and you look for something or someone to blame,” she said.

Slotkin proposed several key plans to pursue. The first centers on creating jobs with stable benefits. She said her goal is to ensure every American can support themselves and their families on a single income if needed.

In order to stimulate job market growth, Slotkin stressed the importance of supporting small businesses and implementing fair tax codes.

The senator said she believes in strong industrial policies that guarantee a certain amount of critical products, such as pharmaceuticals, are made in the U.S., to make sure the country does not become completely dependent on foreign imports.

The economy is heavily dependent on immigrants, and in Michigan, one-fourth of small businesses are owned by immigrants, Slotkin said. She proposed to fix what she considers the broken immigration system, by creating a border security plan with clear and enforced regulations.

Slotkin stressed that young people do not need to go to college to be successful. She said she wants to invest heavily in trade schools, certification programs, and community colleges.

Another key issue involves working toward affordable housing.

The average American does not buy their first home until 40, Slotkin said. She advocated for declaring a housing emergency and changing housing regulations.

The Michigan senator also proposed the development of a comprehensive energy plan.

Slotkin said she hopes to ensure utility bills remain affordable for Americans, while tackling climate change.

The Michigan senator concluded her speech with a desire to rebuild trust between politicians and the American people. She proposed banning senators from accepting cryptocurrency.

Slotkin said the federal government has a responsibility to set the conditions for success. She said she wants the Democratic party to focus less on reactionary politics and more on strong leadership.

“We need to offer a different vision and demonstrate an affirmative, positive plan for the country. That's our responsibility, and what this moment demands of us,” she said.