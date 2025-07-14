First Republican announces candidacy in key Michigan congressional race

The first Republican has entered the race to challenge incumbent Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet in mid-Michigan’s 8th Congressional District.

Amir Hassan is a military veteran and former federal law enforcement officer.

In a video announcing his candidacy, Hassan, a Flint native, slams the longtime Democratic control of the congressional seat that represents Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland.

“Where I’m from, we’re raised to think Democrats are the good guys,” said Hassan in the video, “We’ve been held culturally hostage for over half a century. But look around. Flint is what happens when your vote is taken for granted.”

Democrats have represented the Flint area in Congress since 1973, when then-Republican Don Riegle changed party affiliation to become a Democrat over differences with the Nixon-Agnew Administration regarding the Vietnam War.

For most of the past half century, Dale Kildee and his nephew Dan Kildee represented the area.

But the seat has become competitive. In 2024, after Dan Kildee retired, former state Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet won a close race to win the seat.

But also since McDonald Rivet took her oath of office in January, conservative groups have been running attack ads against her.