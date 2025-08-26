Progressive activist William Lawrence the latest to launch campaign to run in 7th Congressional District race

The Democratic primary field for a mid-Michigan congressional district is getting more crowded. On Tuesday, progressive activist William Lawrence announced he is running for Congress in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

Lawrence joins former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, Michigan State University education professor Josh Cowen, and former Navy SEAL Matt Maasdam. The winner will face incumbent Republican Representative Tom Barrett.

The seat is in a swing district.

Lawrence said he would invest in the basics: affordable housing, good health care, and elder and child care.

“Security means having confidence in the future,” Lawrence continued. “It’s when citizens know they’re going to have housing not just today, but next year. It means a stable job that will last, and health care that is guaranteed.”

“Right now, we can’t count on any of that stuff, which means that people are anxious.”

Midwestern roots

Lawrence was raised in mid-Michigan, went to East Lansing High School, and lives in Lansing.

In 2017, Lawrence became a founder of the Sunrise Movement, a youth organization that under President Joe Biden helped add more green jobs in Michigan.

Lawrence also spent over a dozen years working to address climate change, and more recently has been focused on housing in Michigan.

“We need someone to properly represent the community, stand up to the bullies and the billionaires, and win the security and basic good that we all deserve so that we can actually look forward to the future,” Lawrence continued.

“Too many candidates run just on vague promises. I’m going to be here, building community and fighting for the people of this district no matter what.”