Senate committee takes on older adult issues, considers "silver alert" system

Michigan Senate lawmakers discussed expanding the state’s Amber alert system to cover older and vulnerable adults in committee Thursday.



During the committee hearing, advocates and family members of older adults argued having access to the emergency alert system could have a major impact on bringing people home safely.



State Senator Mallory McMorrow (D-Royal Oak) is sponsoring a bill to make that happen.



“The whole point of a silver alert system is if you can get that information out to the public within six hours, it is much more likely that you find a vulnerable individual who may be lost, who may be wandering, so they don’t end up in an accident, or as we heard today, unfortunately, in death,” McMorrow said in an interview after Thursday’s Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committee hearing.



McMorrow said she hopes lawmakers can put money toward the “silver alerts” in the upcoming state budget.



“Every day that we delay this system, Michigan families face the nightmare of searching for missing loved ones without the tools that could bring them home. We have the technology, we have the framework, and we have proof that it works,” McMorrow said during committee testimony.



A similar Republican-sponsored bill passed the Michigan House of Representatives last week with near full support. McMorrow said she hadn’t collaborated with the House bill sponsor but added she was happy to see there was “alignment.”



Estimates for the cost of expanding the missing person alerts vary between a "nominal fiscal impact" that existing funding could cover and $20,000 annually when accounting for subscription fees and software.



Supporters said it would be a relatively small but worthwhile investment.



Greg Bird is with the Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan. He said dozens of other states have already created silver alert systems.



“A silver alert program is (a) proven, life-saving tool. Much like the Amber alert system, it allows law enforcement to quickly disseminate information about a missing older adult with cognitive impairment to the public through broadcast, roadway signage, and digital networks,” Bird said.



Bird echoed research claims that around 60% of older adults with dementia will wander at some point. He said that means a silver alert system could potentially benefit thousands of Michiganders.



In addition to the silver alert legislation, the Civil Rights, Judiciary, and Public Safety Committee also considered a bill to exempt certain caretakers from jury duty. That policy saw similar support during public comment.



Both bills remain in committee.