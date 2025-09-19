Organizers announce National Unity Day, as a way to counter growing national division

At a time of great division in the U.S., a campaign started in Michigan is hoping to bridge what divides us.

Organizers announced Friday National Unity Day is set for the second Saturday in December. On National Unity Day, people are urged to take a unity pledge, organize a neighborhood food drive, or even just wear something purple, a mix of red and blue.

Chris Swanson is the Genesee County Sheriff and a 2026 Democratic candidate for Michigan governor. Back in 2020, Swanson joined protesters angry at the death of George Floyd caused by a Minneapolis police officer.

Since then, Swanson and others have placed a focus on building connections, locally and nationally.

The sheriff acknowledges there is growing concern about violence and anger in our society.

“It’s hard to look at all of this without asking the questions ‘What’s next? How much can we take? Is there any hope?' ” said Swanson, “And the answer is….yes there’s hope.”

The backers of National Unity Day are asking people to take small steps to help others and talk to those with whom you may not agree.

Adam Mizel is the co-founder of US-United, the group that helped earn the national recognition of Unity Day.

“We’re not as divided as is portrayed by so many of our leaders and by so much of what we hear…whether media, social media, we’re not….Americans don’t believe it,” said Mizel.

Recent polls find a majority of Americans believe the U.S. is deeply divided, with political violence and the health of democracy as prime reasons for their concern.