Detroit attorney returns from Israel where she was detained while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza

Michigan Public | By Steve Carmody,
The Associated Press
Published October 16, 2025 at 7:50 PM EDT
"This is not a time to let up our advocacy, in fact it’s a time to double down," Huwaida Arraf said, after returning from Israe, where she was detained for attempting to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Public
A Michigan woman detained by the Israeli government last week returned to Detroit Thursday.

Huwaida Arraf is a human rights attorney. She was part of a flotilla attempting to bring humanitarian supplies, including medicine, to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Last week, her boat was boarded by Israeli forces and she was detained for five days.

Arraf claims she was physically assaulted by members of the Israeli military.

Arriving back in Detroit Metro Airport Thursday, Arraf contended she and other Americans did not receive any assistance from the Trump administration.

“The U-S government did nothing for us,” Arraf told reporters, “But it continues to give our tax dollars to what’s happening in Gaza.”

Israel continues to enforce a naval blockade of Gaza, insisting the blockade is intended to block weapons smuggling.

Arraf believes, despite the current ceasefire, it’s important not to let up on pressing for support of Palestinians in Gaza. The cease fire between Israel and Hamas remains in place, despite allegations of truce violations by both sides.
Steve Carmody
Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Steve previously worked at public radio and television stations in Florida, Oklahoma and Kentucky, and also has extensive experience in commercial broadcasting.
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
