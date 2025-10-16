Detroit attorney returns from Israel where she was detained while attempting to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza

A Michigan woman detained by the Israeli government last week returned to Detroit Thursday.

Huwaida Arraf is a human rights attorney. She was part of a flotilla attempting to bring humanitarian supplies, including medicine, to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Last week, her boat was boarded by Israeli forces and she was detained for five days.

Arraf claims she was physically assaulted by members of the Israeli military.

Arriving back in Detroit Metro Airport Thursday, Arraf contended she and other Americans did not receive any assistance from the Trump administration.

“The U-S government did nothing for us,” Arraf told reporters, “But it continues to give our tax dollars to what’s happening in Gaza.”

Israel continues to enforce a naval blockade of Gaza, insisting the blockade is intended to block weapons smuggling.

Arraf believes, despite the current ceasefire, it’s important not to let up on pressing for support of Palestinians in Gaza. The cease fire between Israel and Hamas remains in place, despite allegations of truce violations by both sides.