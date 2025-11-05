Lansing Mayor Andy Schor reelected to third term

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor has won his bid for a third term leading Michigan’s capital city.

More than 19,000 people turned out to vote in Tuesday’s election for Lansing mayor, according to the Ingham County clerk's office.

Unofficial results showed incumbent Mayor Andy Schor won about two-thirds of the vote.

He said the results show that his record as mayor and plans for things like roads and housing resonated with voters.

Schor defeated nonprofit director Kelsea Hector, who Schor said "was very gracious" in calling him to concede.

“This was not a contentious race. Neither of us spent time beating the other up. We both talked about our ideas and our vision, and voters chose me," he said.

Hector is the executive director of Punks with Lunch Lansing. They say while they're disappointed with the election results, they're hopeful that the campaign brought attention to issues like housing in the city, and they're "realistically optimistic" about working with Schor.