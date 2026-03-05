Well-known West Michigan TV meteorologist says she's running for Congress

A former TV meteorologist in West Michigan announced she’s running for Congress.

Terri DeBoer says she’s running as a Republican for the 3rd Congressional District, representing an area that includes Grand Rapids and much of its surrounding metro area.

DeBoer has delivered local weather reports in West Michigan for more than 30 years, most recently at Fox17, where she departed just last month. Her face still appears on ads for the news station on local buses. She filed a statement of candidacy on Wednesday.

On her new campaign website, she says she grew up in a military family and supports a strong defense. She also says she’ll focus on policies that promote affordability.

“There will be a lot to get done when I am in Congress, but off the bat I will prioritize policies that lower the cost of living for West Michiganders, protect the vulnerable among us, and keep our communities safe,” the website states.

DeBoer will face incumbent Democrat Hillary Scholten in November. Scholten is the first democrat to represent Grand Rapids in Congress in nearly half a century, and the first woman.