© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
playLiveRadio
nextUp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp
zeroTimestamp zeroTimestamp
drawerHeading
Stateside
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

authorBy Stateside Staff
publishedDateHeading December 18, 2023 at 3:51 PM EST

Today on Stateside, Colin Jackson and Alyssa McMurtry joined us to recap the highlights from Michigan's state politics this year. It's the first time in 40 years that Democrats controlled both houses of the legislature and the governor's office. Wrapping up today's show, we re-aired of the first episode of our pizza podcast, Dough Dynasty! This first episode covers the Domino's origin story, pizza's Italian roots, its subsequent popularization in America, and more.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Colin Jackson, Political reporter for the Michigan Public Radio Network
  • Alyssa McMurtry, Staff Reporter at Gongwer News Service
  • Carol Helstosky, professor of history at the University of Denver and the author of "Pizza: A Global History"
  • Scott Wiener, writer and columnist for Pizza Today Magazine
  • Bill McGraw, Detroit Free Press reporter
  • Denise Ilitch, former vice president of Little Caesars
tagsHeading
Stateside political roundupmichigan politicsMichigan Republican PartyMichigan Democratic PartyDough Dynastypizza
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
seeStoriesBy
Related Content