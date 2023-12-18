© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023

By Stateside Staff
Published December 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST

On this episode of Stateside, we looked at the history of solidarity within the UAW, why it matters, and why many workers say tiered wages have undermined solidarity today. Then, we covered a Michigan theater's dementia friendly movie screening. Additionally, this past month marked the 145th anniversary of Michigan's first phone book. We talked about what that book looks like, as well as the importance of phone books in archival work. Wrapping up today's show, we launched the first episode of our pizza podcast, Dough Dynasty! This first episode covers the Domino's origin story, pizza's Italian roots, its subsequent popularization in America, and more.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Dustin Dwyer, West Michigan reporter for Michigan Radio
  • Katherine Friske, Weekend Morning Edition host for Michigan Radio
  • Mark Harvey, state archivist
  • Carol Helstosky, professor of history at the University of Denver and the author of Pizza: A Global History
  • Scott Wiener, writer and columnist for Pizza Today Magazine
  • Bill McGraw, Detroit Free Press reporter
  • Denise Ilitch, former vice president of Little Caesars
Stateside UAWwagesDementiamovie theaterMichigan historytechnologyDough DynastypizzaDomino's Pizza
