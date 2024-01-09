© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

By Stateside Staff
Published January 9, 2024 at 3:43 PM EST

On today's Stateside, we recapped Michigan Football's victory over Washington in yesterday evening's College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as what's to come for the team next season. Next, a Michigan Tech professor has released a new book making physics more accessible. We spoke with him about his book and how he continues to bring science to the masses. Up in Traverse City, a new program sponsored by the city’s Downtown Development Authority is helping downtown restaurants reduce their food waste through composting. We discussed this initiative and how it fits into Michigan's broader environmental goals. Then, we took a look the history of female wrestlers in Michigan, who at one point were banned. Wrapping up today's show, we highlighted the history and significance of Cartier Buffs for Black Detroiters, and how some people have come to also associate the sunglasses with Michigan Football.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S SHOW:

  • Al Martin, host of Current Sports on WKAR
  • Robert Nemiroff, physics professor at Michigan Technological University; author of “Faster than Light: How Your Shadow Can Do It but You Can't”
  • Izzy Ross, climate solutions reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
  • Rachel Clark, educational specialist at the Michigan History Center
  • Bryce Huffman, Michigan Radio contributor
Michigan football, college football, physics, Michigan authors, Traverse City, compost, women's sports, wrestling, Detroit history, hip hop
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
