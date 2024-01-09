Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024

On today's Stateside, we recapped Michigan Football's victory over Washington in yesterday evening's College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as what's to come for the team next season. Next, a Michigan Tech professor has released a new book making physics more accessible. We spoke with him about his book and how he continues to bring science to the masses. Up in Traverse City, a new program sponsored by the city’s Downtown Development Authority is helping downtown restaurants reduce their food waste through composting. We discussed this initiative and how it fits into Michigan's broader environmental goals. Then, we took a look the history of female wrestlers in Michigan, who at one point were banned. Wrapping up today's show, we highlighted the history and significance of Cartier Buffs for Black Detroiters, and how some people have come to also associate the sunglasses with Michigan Football.

